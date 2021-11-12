Sheila Delahoussaye

A Mass of Christian burial for Shelia Delahoussaye, 66, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O Praem, celebrant. She will await the resurrection at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Sheila Marie “Shon” Delahoussaye was born on January 21, 1955, to the late Earl Delahoussaye Sr. and the late Veronica Fontenette Delahoussaye.
Sheila was a member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. She attended St. Edward Roman Catholic School until eighth grade and furthered her education in Iberia Parish Public Schools. She was a 1973 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and a member of the Lil’ Brooklyn Community.
Sheila had a passion in life for helping others. She began her career in 1979 obtaining essential information, remaining calm, calming others and sending the appropriate responders to the police, fire, and ambulance as a 911 Communications Operator for over 27 years with the New Iberia Police Department. After her retirement she embarked on a new journey of life as a caretaker for her mother, handicapped sisters and brothers. Sheila was the first girl born after five boys to her parents and became the matriarch of Earl and Veronica Delahoussaye’s family.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Shakeitha Simon (Joey) of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Shalayia Powers and Shaylee Jo Butler both of New Iberia; two brothers, Eric Delahoussaye (Gwen) and Earl Delahoussaye, both of Port Arthur, Texas; two sisters, Lorraine D. Matthews and Althea Battle, both of New Iberia; godsons Shawn Batiste and Joe Willie Battle; special cousin Deborah Delahoussaye Conner; lifelong friend Rhonda James; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl Delahoussaye Sr. and Veronica Fontenette Delahoussaye; four brothers, Matthew Delahoussaye, Michael Delahoussaye, Phillip Delahoussaye and Carol Anthony Delahoussaye; two sisters, Melanie Ann Delahoussaye and Janice Annette Delahoussaye; and one godson Jarrod Slaughter.
Active pallbearers will be Ryan Delahoussaye, Chakeem Delahoussaye, Tyran Davis, Bobby Blackburn Jr., Joe Willie Battle, Shemar Delahoussaye, Trevor Davis Jr. and Sanders (Joey) Butler IV.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Delahoussaye, Brad Delahoussaye, Eulis “Skippy” Delahoussaye Jr., Christopher Delahoussaye Sr., Robert L. Conner Jr., Marcus Hillard, Ryan Antoine, Glenn Alexander Jr., Earl Delahoussaye Jr., Terrance Delahoussaye, Wilbert Delahoussaye, Robert L. Conner Sr., Shawn Batiste, Lionel Polidore and Trevor Davis Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.