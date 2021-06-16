Sheila Boutte

A memorial service will be held for Ms. Sheila Ann Boutte, 62, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Father Keith Landry officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. until the service time.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Loreauville, Sheila passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home. Sheila enjoyed fishing, camping, tending to her garden, cooking, going to the gym and spending time with her family. She was a loving soul who never met a stranger, and she will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Michael Friou of Loreauville; daughter Chelsey Friou of New Iberia; grandson Legend Collins of New Iberia; granddaughter Aubree Friou; stepson Scotty Friou of New Iberia; brothers Kevin James Boutte of New Iberia, Micheal Boutte of New Iberia, Brian Anthony Boutte of New Iberia, Troy Thomas Boutte and wife Jennifer of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers-in-law Bill Friou of New Iberia, Albert Friou of New Iberia, Kenneth Friou and wife Brenda of St. Martinville, John Wayne Friou and wife Tina of New Iberia; sister-in-law Rena Friou Poirrier of New Iberia and family friend Melissa Bearden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wilson and Winnie Mae Fremin Boutte; brother John Christopher Boutte and sister-in-law Laverne Broussard Boutte.
