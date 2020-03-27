A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family of Mrs. Sheila B. Johnson, 78, the former Sheila Benette at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Clarence Johnson Jr. of New Iberia; one daughter, Cynthia Johnson of New Iberia; two sons, Terrance Johnson of El Paso, Texas and Tyrone Johnson of New Iberia; one sister, Norma Thibodeaux of Houston; and one brother, Claude Benette of California; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wash Hamilton Benette Sr. and Velma Hopes Benette; and one brother, Wash Hamilton Benette Jr.
Active Pallbearers will be Wilton Allen, Freddie Matthews, Tyrone Johnson and Bryan Duffy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.