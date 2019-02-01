Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Sheffield John Taylor, 66, who passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Fr. Clifton Labbe, SVD, will be the celebrant of the Mass.
Sheffield John Taylor was born on December 17, 1952, in New Iberia. He was a resident of Lafayette and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School in 1972. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Retired after 30 years, he worked as a diesel mechanic in the oil field industry.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Debra Ceasar Taylor of Lafayette; four sons, Sheffield Taylor II of Lafayette, and Roy (E’Juene) Washington, Marcus (Sharonda) Deville and A.J. Ceasar, all of Lake Charles; two daughters, Shantel Taylor of Houston and Randi Taylor of Lafayette; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudia (Robert) Hill of Lithonia, Georgia and Lissia (Arthur) James Jr. of New Iberia; one brother, Leroy Taylor Jr.; and godchild Princeton James of Atlanta. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sheffield Taylor Jr.; and parents Leroy Taylor Sr. and Betty Pierre Taylor.
Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Syrie Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until time of services with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
View the obituary online and sign the guestbook at www.syriefh.com.
Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.