Shayla Broussard

Funeral services will be conducted for Shayla L. Broussard, 29, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street with Rev. Anthony Antoine officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
A native of Lafayette and a resident of New Iberia, Shayla departed this life at 7:38 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Shayla loved to dance. She enjoyed helping others and she loved spending time with family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Josephine Charles (Marlon); father, Joseph Broussard Jr.; one son, Kamrun Broussard; two daughters, Makyrie Sam and Lyric Taylor; special friend Germany Landry; nine brothers, Joseph Broussard III, Quintrell Charles, Matrell Charles, Marlon Charles Jr., Malique’ Charles, Markylon Jean Baptiste, Deandre Broussard, Javontae Broussard and Bryson Romero; six sisters, Jashaylan Broussard, Shakayla Brousssard, Shamara Boutte, Raygan Alexander, Olivia Broussard and Breanna Schleicher; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Paul Mitchell and Dorothy Antoine; her children, Zechariah Green and Angel Green; her sister, Marlie Charles; and one uncle, Corey Antoine.
Serving as active pallbearers are Brianca Antoine, Christina Antoine, Verlacia Charles, Verkalyn Charles, Chalinda Fuseiler, Carnesha Bonner, Trellnesha Bonner and Kelsey Johnson.
The honorary pallbearers will be Jashaylan Broussard, Joseph Broussard Jr., Trevor Broussard, Tylan Edmond, Megghan Hicks, Quintrell Charles and Ashleigh Morris.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560,369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.