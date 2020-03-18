Private family services will be conducted for Shawn Paul Boudreaux, age 38, resident of New Iberia.
Shawn passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Brooke LeBlanc Boudreaux; his parents, Danny and Charlene Schexnider Boudreaux; two brothers, Dalton Boudreaux and Bradley Boudreaux Sr. all of New Iberia. He is also survived by two nieces, Kaylin Boudreaux and Valerie Boudreaux; and three nephews, Bradley Boudreaux Jr., Dwayne Boudreaux and Beau Boudreaux.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dudley and Mildred Hanks Boudreaux; and his maternal grandparents, Dalton and Gladys Oliva Schexnider.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Boudreaux, Jared Christensen, William Rogers Jr., Robbie Tucker, Chance Stelley and Dwayne Boudreaux.
To view online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.