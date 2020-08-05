Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Shawn Mouton, 52, who passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Lafayette. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Shawn was born on May 9, 1968, and was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He worked as an offshore wireline supervisor for 26 years, having worked for Cardinal Wireline, Superior Energy, Expro, Quality Offshore and then back with Cardinal. Shawn loved camping, traveling, cooking, being with his family and friends and doing anything he could with his hands.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Lesley Mouton of New Iberia; son, Seth (Kendall) Mouton of Smyrna, Tennessee; daughters, Hailey (Eddy Fernandez) Mouton of New Orleans and Kenzie Mouton of Lafayette; father, George Glenn Mouton; brothers, Chris (Wendy) Mouton of Youngsville, Glenn Mouton, Jr. of New Iberia, Corey Mouton, Kevin Mouton, and Bryan Bourque of Lafayette; mother-in-law, Wanda Gail Thibodeaux of New Iberia; sister-in-law, Monique (Andy) Milligan of Missouri City, Texas; and his fur babies, “Elcie” and “Ellie Mae.”
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Bourque.
Pallbearers will be Seth Mouton, Chris Mouton, Troy Racheau, Richie Jumonville, Chance Tenney, and Alan Harvison.
Honorary pallbearers include Andy Milligan and Steve Ball.
