A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of Shawn Elmer Baker, age 40, a native of New Iberia who passed away on June, 20, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida.
She will be laid to rest next to her little brother.
Shawn was born on March 17, 1980, to Walter “Cookie” Elmer Jr. and Jeanne B. Elmer. She was the eldest of three children.
She is survived by her sister Melissa Elmer; daughter MaKenzie Manzanilla; and son Baylor Elmer.
She was preceded in death by her brother Walter “Cookie J” Elmer III.
Those close to Shawn would like to thank all of the family and friends for their sympathy and support.