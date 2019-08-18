Funeral services celebrating the life of Shawn Anthony Clements will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Bro. Joey Mello will conduct the services.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed Monday, August 19, at Ibert’s from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Shawn was born on December 10, 1975 in Franklin and was the oldest of seven siblings. He passed away at the age of 43 on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was the type of person who never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He was a hard worker who enjoyed fishing and especially spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his mother, Debbie Powers Turchiano; his father and step-mother, Curtis Anthony Clements and Tina K. Clements; his son, Triston Anthony Clements; the mother of his son, Danét Begnaud Clements; his fiancée, Christa Yarbrough and her son Landon; his maternal grandmother, Jane Powers; his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Clements; his siblings, Misty Guthinger, Kimberly Clements, Lacie Clements, Haley Clements, Joshua Trosclair, and Jonathan Trosclair; special family friend, Harley Still; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eddie Powers; his paternal grandfather, Raleigh Clements; his uncle, Robert E. Powers; and his great grandmother, Lois Frost.
Serving as pallbearers will be his father, Curtis Clements, his brothers, Joshua Trosclair, Jonathan Trosclair, and friends, Brett Rome, Craig Blanc, and David Goodwin.
Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 828-5426.