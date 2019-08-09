Sharon T. Miller

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Sharon Gail Miller, 68, the former Sharon Thomas, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Albert Foy, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Park in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She leaves in God’s care, precious memories, her husband of 48 years, Tyrone P. Miller Sr. of New Iberia; her mother Beatrice Williams Thomas of New Iberia; 13 children, Tyrone (Kara) Miller Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, Melissa Miller of Lafayette, Thomas (Ashley) Miller of Duson, Karen (Tharon) Lewis of Maurice, Tyra Miller of Lafayette, Deborah (Wayne) Holley of McDonough, Georgia, Robert (Van) Miller of Abbeville, Sherri Miller (Dwayne) of Lafayette, Aaron Miller and Sarah Miller of New Iberia, Kristen (Damone) Derouen of Duson, Philip Miller and Clinton (CJ) Miller of New Iberia; five siblings, Gloria Dean Castille of Houston and Robert (Misa) Thomas of Houston, William (Beryl) Thomas of Covington, Edwin (Rhonda) Thomas of Ruston and Victoria (Michael Sr.) Bradley of New Iberia; and 15 grandchildren, Christopher and Cayden Miller, Baylee and Aubrey Tyler, Jaiden and Evan Lewis, Maya and Ansley Adams, Alix, Lyla and Kelina Miller, Prince Turner, Caiyah Williams, Kree Derouen and Lincoln Miller.
She was preceded in death by her son Stephen Miller; her father, Robert Thomas Sr.; and her brother Eldrige Thomas.
Active Pallbearers are Tyrone Miller Jr., Thomas Miller, Robert Miller, Aaron Miller, Philip Miller and Clinton Miller.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tyrone Miller Sr., Robert Thomas Jr., William Thomas Sr., Edwin Thomas Sr., Michael Bradley Sr., Isaac Leday Sr., Tharon Lewis, Patrick Adams, Damone Derouen and Wayne Holley.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.