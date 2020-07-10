Sharon Keyes Bernard

A graveside service and interment will be held for Mrs. Sharon Lynette Bernard, 55, the former Sharon Keyes, at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia, with Minister Dwayne Hypolite, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 8:27 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of First Christian Baptist Church in New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Graig Bernard Sr. of New Iberia; one son, Graig Bernard,Jr. (Jade) of New Iberia; one daughter, Brittany LaShaye Bernard of New Iberia; one sister, Janelle Keyes Jenkins of New Iberia; one godchild, Darwin Sigure of New Iberia; mother-in-law Marie Tillman of New Iberia; sisters-in-law Kathy Pierre of New Iberia and Kimberly Williams (Clifton) of Lafayette; lifetime best friend, Theresa Sigure of New Iberia; brothers-in-law and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Keyes Jr. and Dorothy Davis Keyes; two brothers, Charles “Gussie” Keyes and Edward Keyes III; paternal grandparents, Edward Keyes Sr. and Ceceila Morris Keyes; maternal grandparents, Walter and Beatrice Davis.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and required to wear masks.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.