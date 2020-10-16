Sharon B. Brown

A Home-going celebration will be held for Sharon Ann Brown, the former Sharon Ann Battle, 70, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Malcolm Barnes Jr. officiating.
She will await the resurrection at St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Sharon Battle Brown was also affectionately known to many as Cheryl Ann. She was born on August 21, 1950, to the late Jennie Lou Nelson Battle, Webster Battle and Albert Derouen.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Charles Brown Jr. of New Iberia, Terrance Brown and William (Tiffany) of New Iberia; six daughters, Cheryl Broussard (Donald), Laura Manuel (Troy), Jennie Phillips (Deon), Aidesha Brown, Keia Brown and Ethel Brown, all of New Iberia; three sisters, Sandra Ann Battle Ledet of Broussard and Mary Lou Battle and Florestine Vangure both of New Iberia; nineteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brown Sr.; parents, Webster “Shug” Battle Sr., Jennie Lou Nelson Battle and Albert Derouen; eight brothers, Joe Willie Battle Sr., Joseph Battle, James Battle, Webster Battle Jr., Edward Battle Sr., Albert “Alboo” Battle, Alfred Battle and Eddie Lee Nelson Sr. and one loving niece, Althea Veronica Battle.
Active pallbearers will be Gerald Battle, Donald Broussard Jr., Troy Manuel, Eddie Lee Nelson Jr., Edward Battle Jr., Jason Noel, Joseph Battle Sr. and Joe Willie Battle Jr..
Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler Brown, Kohlin Carter, Cameron Phillips, Kyle Manuel, Terrance Francis, Courtland Brown, DeAndre Hypolite, Edward Ledet Jr., Nicholas Brown, Dakyree Bernard, Arlington Sayrie and Kaleb Absent.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.