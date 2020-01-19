A Memorial Mass for Sharen Cunningham, age 65, was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N. Richlieu Circle with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant.
Inurnment followed at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at the church.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Sharen enjoyed drinking Coca Cola and loved her cats. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her LSU and Saints football, spending time with family and shopping. She was a huge Reba fan, watching old black and white movies and drinking her Crown Royal.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark A. Cunningham of New Iberia; daughters Ann Duplantis and husband, Steven, of New Iberia and Nicole Harmon and husband, Jeremy, of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Alex and spouse, Shelby, Ashton Duplantis, Alexis and Shea Cunningham and Landon Harmon; two great-grandchildren, Cain and Carter Duplantis; mother, Dot Oubre of New Iberia; brother Gerald Oubre and wife, Jeanie, of New Iberia; two sisters, Sheila Blanchard and husband, Robert, of Eunice and Debbie Oubre of New Iberia; godchild Joshua Oubre and wife, Jennifer, of Jackson, Mississippi and Yvette Broussard Booker of Ville Platte; and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie G. Oubre.
Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.