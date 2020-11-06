Shannon Marie Broussard

Funeral services will be conducted for Shannon M. Broussard, 29, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church located at 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Father Cannon Gerard Jordan, celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord the righteous judge, shall give at that day.” II Timothy 4:7-8
Shannon was born on July 9, 1991, to Wallace Paul Broussard Sr. and Carol Guillory Broussard. A native and resident of New Iberia, she departed this life at 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Shannon found Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia. She graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in the class of 2009. She later attended Post University in Waterford, Connecticut, in pursuit of a degree in paralegal studies. She had a strong sense of responsibility and a strong need to demonstrate that she could make it on her own. She was a very intelligent young lady. Shannon also enjoyed reading, writing, music, watching Lifetime and spending quality time with the family.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Wallace Paul Broussard Sr. and Carol Guillory Broussard, of New Iberia; one brother, Wallace Paul Broussard Jr. of Houston; one sister, LaShawna Marie Broussard of New Iberia; one nephew, Kylan Anthony Fletcher Broussard of Houston; godmother Gloria A. Broussard of New Iberia; godfather Dr. J. Felton Broussard of New Iberia; two aunts, Joanne Guillory Corsey of New Iberia and Wanda Guillory Gregoire of New Iberia; one great-aunt, Margie D. Provost of Port Arthur, Texas; two uncles, Henry Paul Broussard and Ernest Guillory Jr. of New Iberia; special friends Lauren Broussard and Ariana Baltizar; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alton Broussard and Mable Benoit Broussard; paternal grandparents, Ernest Guillory Sr., and Ophelia George Guillory; three aunts, Ellen Guillory Harris, Yvonne Guillory Thomas and Velma Lee Broussard Hill; and one uncle, Earl Guillory.
