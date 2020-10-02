Shakeitha La’Cher Paul

Graveside services will be conducted for Shakeitha L. Paul, 33, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery located at 413 Teche Lake Road in Loreauville. Rev. Eric Fondal officiating.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Shakeitha departed this life peacefully at 9:51 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her residence.
Shakeitha was a devoted mother. She enjoyed listening to music, styling hair and she was a cleaning fanatic. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and will sadly be missed by all of them.
She leaves to cherish fond memories of her life her father, Rickey Decuir; two sons Edward Paul and Marley Colbert, both of New Iberia; three daughters Lexy Paul, Samire Paul and Madison Colbert, all of New Iberia; three brothers Randy Paul Jr., Rickey Paul and Mario Paul, all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorris Decuir; grandmother, Gracie Zehner; grandfather, August Decuir; great-grandmother, Verna Mae (Leo) McZeal; one aunt Patricia Johnston; two uncles Joseph Walker and William Cormier; and her first cousin Jermaine Decuir.
Serving active pallbearers are John Dauterive, Latrell Caliste, Dwight Williams, Jawoski Decuir, Joseph Caliste and Trevor Williams.
The honorary pallbearers will be Randy Paul, Rickey Paul, Mario Paul, Edward Paul, Marley Colbert, Joey Dauterive and Lefia Dauterive.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.