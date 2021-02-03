A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Serena Richard Musso, 80, who passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Due to Covid-19, the Musso family request that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral Mass.
Serena was born January 15, 1941, in New Iberia to Aristilde Joseph Richard and Hazel Landry Richard.
Serena had a great love for her family, her family beach vacations, her cats, flowers and plants, cooking, reading, walking and playing bridge with her friends. She was known for her caponata, stuffed artichokes, fresh lima beans, peanut butter and chocolate fudge, spaghetti and meatballs and maque choux, to name a few.
She was independent but always helping others. She loved watching the NBA, dating back to her favorite Celtic, Larry Bird. She was a huge New Orleans Pelicans fan and thought this may be their year!
Serena is survived by one brother, Michael Paul Richard and wife Judi of Houston, seven children, Michael Musso and Denise, Matt Musso and Carrie, Kathie Romero and husband Richard, Mark Musso and wife Susan, Scarlet LeBlanc and husband René, Bobby Musso and wife Michelle and Frank Musso and Karen. She also leaves behind twenty-one grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Musso; her parents, Hazel and Aristilde Richard; a sister Melanie Richard Lalande; and a brother Jude Thaddeus Richard.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Sisters of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445 or Catholic High School, 1301 de La Salle Dr, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.