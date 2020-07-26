Senac Jean Louviere

On Sunday July 19, 2020, Senac Jean “SJ” “Naco” Louviere, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 91.
A native of St. Martin Parish and a resident of Loreauville, Mr. Louviere passed away at Manor North nursing home in New Iberia.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Theresa “Loon” Courville Louviere of Loreauville; his son Derrell Louviere and his wife, Brenda, of Jeanerette; his grandchildren Natasha Bayard and husband Buddy of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Kelli Louviere and fiancé Linden Comeaux of Scott, Chase Louviere and husband Andrew of Pasco, Washington; step-grandchildren Cruz Stansbury of Avery Island and Skyler Soirez of Broussard; his great-grandchildren Macie Bayard, Bricen Bayard, Brianna Bayard and Hayden Louviere; step-great-grandchildren Cruz CJ Stansbury Jr., Kaiden Stansbury, Jacob Stansbury, Sagia Soirez, Kohen Soirez and Nevaeh Soirez; and his great-great-grandson Julian Perry; brothers-in-law Roy Courville and wife Louise, Leroy Courville and wife Gloria and Donald Courville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lumina Albert Louviere; his brothers Widley, Paul, Robert, Luke and Luden “Chute” Louviere; his sister Orela “Dadoon” L. Bernis; his brothers-in-law Rogers Courville, Dudley Courville; sister-in-law Jackie Courville; daughter-in-law Cindy Lancon Louviere; and his step-granddaughter Kassi Lynn Primeaux.
Mr. Louviere was a hardworking man. He started off his career by working on drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico for oil company Kerr-McGee. He served as a school bus driver for the Iberia Parish School Board system driving bus No. 4 for both Loreauville High School and Loreauville Elementary for 22 years. He served his community as Iberia Parish Constable in Ward 3 for 24 years. He also harvested crawfish for over 20 years cooking crawfish etouffée and boiled crawfish for family and friends. Mr. Louviere also owned a night club for three years with his wife, located at Lake Dauterive called Lake View. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and watching sports. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife at La Poussiere in Breaux Bridge
Mr. Louviere gave in death as he gave in life. At his request, his body will be donated to Bureau of Anatomical Services in New Orleans for the advancement of science.
Memorial services for Mr. Louviere will be conducted at a later date.
Family would like to thank the staff at Hope Healthcare and Hospice and Manor North for taking such good care of him during his stay at their facility.