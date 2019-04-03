Funeral services are pending for Sean Carter, 52, a resident of Morgan City who died at 3:18 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.
