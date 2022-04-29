JEANERETTE—A private family gathering and funeral service was held for Scott J. Parker, 63, on Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Fr. Alexander Albert officiated. Entombment followed at Beau Pré Cemetery
A native of Castro Valley, California and a resident of Jeanerette, Scott J. Parker passed away at 4:46 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Scott never met a stranger. All who have ever met him loved him. He was very caring, compassionate and the kindest man ever. He enjoyed playing pool, oystering and shrimping. He loved spending time with his wife Natalie, family and friends.
He adored his brothers David Wayne and Bill Parker and sisters-in-law Sonya, Janice and Wenjie. His best friend of many years Ron Henderick, was a brother to him whom he loved; and one friend who was like a son to him was Donnie Johnfroe and has become family.
His grandchildren Callie, Naveah and James Perkins, he loved very much; as he also loved very much his nieces and nephews; his mother and father-in-law Dale and Jessie Aucoin; and brothers-in-laws Dolan and Edward Aucoin.
Scott is survived by his wife Natale Parker; his two brothers, David Wayne Parker (Sonja) of Arkansas and John “Bill” Parker Jr. (Wenjie).
He was preceded in death by his parents John W. Sr. and Andry Rousseau Parker.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bill Parker, David Wayne Parker, Edward Aucoin, Dolan Aucoin, Jessie Aucoin Donnie Johnfroe and Rusty Rousseau.
The family would like to thank his many doctors, home health and NSI Hospice, especially Anne Sullivan, Dr. Roland Degeyter and Dr. Mahadgut.