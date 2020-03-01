Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Scott David Breaux, 49, who died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Lafayette.
Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Nativity Rosary Group, will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.