Private visitation services for Saysane Sonemangkhala will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Chapel of White Oaks, 6324 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Graveside services will follow immediately after in the Alexandria Memorial Gardens, 8855 Highway 165 South, Woodworth, LA 71485.
Saysane, 43, of New Iberia, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Iberia Medical Center. He was born October 24, 1976, in Mudahan, Thailand to Somvang Sonemangkhala and Phouthone Xanamane. He worked with his family in the nursery business that they owned and operated.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his father, Somvang Sonemangkhala of Broussard; mother, Phouthone Xanamane of Glenmora; one sister, Amonelath Xanamane of Glenmora; one brother, Phanat Xanamane of New Iberia; maternal grandmother, Bouth Xanamane of Glenmora; three nieces Reese, Raimee and Rylee Morgan; along with a host of family and friends.
The services will be streamed through Facebook Live on family member Facebook channels. Follow Phouthone Xanamane, or Phanat Xanamane Facebook pages starting at 11 a.m.
Send flowers to the Xanamane family home at 1241 Pate Drive, Glenmora, LA 71433 or to White Oaks Funeral Home at the address listed above.
For money contributions please send donations any of the following ways: Venmo: Am Xanamane @Am-Xanamane Chase Zelle: to Phanat Xanamane 337-378-9469
Mail a check to Phouthone Xanamane, 1241 Pate Drive, Glenmora, LA 71433.
The family intends to hold full and proper Lao Funeral rituals after the COVID-19 pandemic ends and all public gathering restrictions have been lifted.