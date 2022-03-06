A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Sandra Romero Courrege, 70, who passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Lafayette. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Sandra Romero Courrege was born on November 20, 1951, to the late Louis B. Romero II and Florence Duplantis Romero.
She was a 1969 graduate of New Iberia High School, where she was a Drum Majorette. She worked as a switchboard operator for South Central Bell from 1969-1979, then retired as Accounts Payable Supervisor from T & T Welding. A devoted Catholic, Sandra was a longtime faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and prayed the Rosary and read the Bible daily. She enjoyed her monthly social lunches at Pelican’s on the Bayou with her classmates. She loved reading and flowers, but what she cherished most was her family. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and family gatherings and her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. She cooked copious amounts of food and loved every minute of it. Sandra was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Courrege is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Joseph Courrege of New Iberia; three daughters, Cherie Courrege Pacetti (Tadd) of New Iberia, Ashley Dees (Blaine) of New Iberia and Shelly Kittirath (Anonexay) of Youngsville; three siblings, Jack Romero of New Iberia, Gregory Romero (Rowena) of Reno, Nevada and Benny Romero of New Iberia; and seven grandchildren, Derien Pacetti, Kirstin Pacetti, Jillian Pacetti, Kain Dees, Kali Dees, Alessandra Kittirath and Annalise Kittirath.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son Chad Michael Courrege; and five siblings, Gale Fontenot, Gerald Romero Sr., Louis B. Romero III, Connie Romero Migues and Carla Romero Cooley.
Pallbearers will be Derien Pacetti, Tadd Pacetti, Blaine Dees, Anonexay Kittirath, Lionel Fontenot and Shane Faul.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331.
