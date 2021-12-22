A native and resident of New Iberia, Sandra Richard Albert, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family. She was 63.
As per Sandra’s request, there will be no services.
Sandra was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved being outdoors working in the yard or tending to her flower gardens and going to the camp in Pecan Island to catch crabs, fish and cast netting for shrimp. Sandra was first and foremost a loving wife, mother and grandmother and cherished her family more than anything else. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Perry Albert; children Tyra Short (Jason) and Dylan Albert (Kimberly); mother Gladys Delcambre; stepmother Virginia Norman; brothers Joe Richard and Keith Norman; sisters Janet Norman Kahla, Theresa Norman Elshire, Lena Norman Blackstock, Natasha Vaughan LeBlanc, Gina Vaughan and Lisa Vaughan; grandchildren Caitlyn Mauney, John Delahoussaye and Hudson Albert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Cecil Norman; sister Cynthia Domingue; in-laws Oliver and Louise Albert; grandfather Paul Comeaux; and grandmother Lydia Comeaux.