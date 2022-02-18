Sandra Mosele Ransonet

Sandra “Sandy” Mosele Ransonet, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend, gently closed her eyes to this earthly life and entered into eternal glory, surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 78.
Funeral services celebrating Sandra’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Following the service, Sandra will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, with the Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Visiting hours will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Sandra was born November 27, 1943, in New Iberia to the late Harold J. Mosele and the late Agnes LeBlanc Mosele and was one of six daughters born to that union. She was raised on Avery Island in a family steeped in faith and a Cajun heritage.
Sandra, lovingly known as Nana, was a 1960 graduate of New Iberia High School. After her graduation, she began working with the McIlhenny Company, but moved on to assist Michael DeBlanc at his CPA firm and worked with New Iberia Hardware. But her most loving and proudest career was caring for children in her home. During the many years of child care, Sandra touched the hearts of many children whom adopted her as their Nana. Their love for her remained through the years and they never forgot how wonderful she was to them.
Her love of children and the fact that she was a mother to many, led her to manage and supervise the Viking Cheerleaders of PeeWee football here in New Iberia. Sandra was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to her beloved New Orleans Saints. She found relaxation and enjoyment in taking trips to the casino, and sitting back on her sofa to watch her favorite television shows.
Above all, Sandra’s greatest love was her family and she cherished every waking moment with them. Although she is no longer with us, she will live on forever in our hearts and thoughts. Rest well Nana, for you have earned your heavenly reward. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Monica Fitch Hebert (Chad), Katherine “Kathie” Fitch Willis (Mike) and Ginger Ransonet Maturin (Chad); her grandchildren whom she adored Stevi Ransonet (Charlie), Chloe Ransonet Boggs (Adam), Jaret Willis (Lydia), Abigail Maturin and Ayden Maturin; her first great-grandchild Benjamin Daniel Boggs, who is due February 28; her sisters Cynthia Etie (Rod), Faith Pommier, Christine Landry (Anthony) and her sister and godchild Pam Dempsey (Mike); a very dear friend Gina Prince, whom Sandra looked upon as her own daughter; her godchildren Joel Dempsey and William Bourgeois; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Jody Walker; her nephew Chuck Pommier; and her great-nephew Dexter Landry.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Chad Hebert, Mike Willis, Chad Maturin, Jaret Willis, Ayden Maturin, Joel Dempsey, Shane Walker, Chip Etie and Hal Pommier.
Honorary pallbearers David Landry, Jonathan Dempsey, Jason Dempsey and Jeffrey Dempsey.
