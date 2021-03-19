Sandra McGrew Rodrigue, a servant of God, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many, entered into her eternal glory in the early morning hours on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Sandy was born June 17, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Kenneth McGrew Sr. and Barbara Alley McGrew. Her family moved to New Iberia many years ago where she would meet the man of her dreams, Gene Rodrigue. They were married March 17, 1973, and raised their family to serve the Lord, and that is how Sandy lived her life.
She was a faithful member of over 20 years at First Baptist Church in New Iberia where she taught Children’s Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and headed many of the church’s missions. Sandy lived by Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse mission of “following the example of Christ by helping those in need and proclaiming the hope of the Gospel.”
When not serving others, Sandy dedicated her time and love to her family. She was perfectly content when they were all together, whether it was hanging out by the pool or sharing a meal. They shared many memorable vacations, with her favorite destination being Destin, Florida. Playing in the sand with the grandchildren, relaxing on a float in the crystal clear waters of the gulf or sitting with Gene under the beach umbrella, she was in her element. Sandy was the 4H Granny, the Girl Scouts Granny, the Dance School volunteer making sure the girls had water, and the leader of the pack when at Disney. She immersed herself in her family and loved every waking minute of being with them. It was who she was and everyone loved her for it.
Sandy leaves a legacy of faith, love, compassion and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Rest well dear Sandy, for we will meet again.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband and best friend of 48 years, Gene C. Rodrigue; her children Chris Rodrigue (Gin), Heidi Rodrigue Delahoussaye (Keith) and John McMillan (Nettie), whom she looked upon as her own son; her grandchildren whom she adored Ashleigh Delahoussaye, Grace Delahoussaye, Emily McMillan and Austin McMillan; her brother and sister Kenneth McGrew Jr. (Leslie) and Debbie St. Amant; and her beloved Yorkie Buster.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Cynthia McGrew Hudson.
Funeral services celebrating Sandy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Evangeline Funeral Home. Rev. Allen Myers will officiate. Following the service, Sandy will be laid to rest at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Kenny McGrew Jr., Chris Rodrigue, Keith Delahoussaye, John McMillan, Casey McGrew and Paul Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers are Darren Simon, Kenny McGrew III, Kevin McGrew and Austin McMillan.
Sandy donated much of her time to the missions of her church. One of her favorites was Samaritan’s Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. In her honor, please consider making a donation in her name.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Sandy’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.