A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Sandra Marie Bourque Borton, 59.
A native of St. Martinville, resident of New Iberia and recent resident of Erath, Mrs. Borton passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 6:50 p.m. with her family by her side.
“My mother, Sandra B. Borton, was one of the greatest and strongest women I have ever met. She has been through a lot but always found a way to smile and make others smile as well. She was kind and helped any and everyone that needed help. She became a second mother to many. She enjoyed her Bingo, playing cards and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was the Queen of our hearts. She will be truly missed by many. We Love You!” — Family of Sandra Borton
She is survived by her three daughters Celeste Borton Stevens and husband Jason of New Iberia, Christina Borton and fiancé C.J. Miguez of Erath and April Lowe Lopez and wife Veronica of New Iberia; son Patrick Bourque; grandchildren Steven Borel, Chelsie Borel, Austin Borel, Hadlea Bourque, Harlea Bourque, Caden Miguez, Brinx Bourque, Nick Alleman and Cloey Miguez; and five great-grandchildren, Zelda Badeaux, River Gregouire, Kodah Gregouire, Nora Borel and Wesley Borel; two sisters, Goldie Wallis of Coteau and Brenda Suire and husband Stanley of Forked Island.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Borton; parents, Victorian Paul and Norma Gary Bourque; sister Debra Collins; three brothers David Bourque, Jimmy Bourque and Randy Bourque; and brother-in-law Joseph Wallis.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all their support, care and compassion. The family would like to thank everyone for their donations and condolences during this difficult time.
