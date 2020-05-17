Sanders Butler Jr.

A private graveside service was held for Mr. Sanders Joseph “SJ” Butler Jr., 88, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum. Deacon Roland Jeanlouis was the celebrant.
A resident of Olivier, he passed at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
“SJ,” as he was affectionately known, was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Edward-Saint Jude Catholic Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Ollie Mae Andrews Butler of Olivier; three sons, Donald “Duck” Butler (Elaine) of Gig Harbor, Washington, Sanders J. Butler III and Bradley Butler both of New Iberia; four daughters, Sandra B. Harris of Boston, Massachusetts, Penny Combs (John) of Nashville, Tennessee, Connie Butler Royal of Sterling, Virginia and Diedre Butler of New Iberia; two sisters, Marie B. Moses and Mildred B. Moore of Olivier; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanders Joseph Butler Sr. and Zeola Kingston Butler; five brothers, Riley Junior, Frank Martin Sr., Willie Jacko, Rudolph Butler Sr. and Walter Scott Butler Sr.; and one sister, Cora Lee Noble.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.