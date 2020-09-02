DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Samuel Joseph Barras, age 72, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Korey LaVergne officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until service time.
A native of Erath and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Barras passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Mr. Barras was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served his country honorably. He served in the Special Forces and as a Green Beret from April 24, 1967, to June 13, 1970. His combat duty included areas in Southeast Asia and Laos. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts, Combat Infantry Badge, US Army, South Vietnamese and Thailand Parachute badges, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Medal 1967-1970 and numerous other honors.
Samuel was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time outdoors.
He is survived by one sister, Thelma “Bing” Broussard of Erath; one brother, Harold Barras of Abbeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Thelma Schexnayder Barras; one brother, Palmer Barras; and one sister, Linda B. Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Hal Barras, Treg Broussard, Kimp Broussard, Kenny Barras, Rory Boudreaux and Stacey Boudreaux.
