A memorial service will be conducted for Samuel Joseph Duplantis, 79, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Immediately following the services, the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard will perform Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Duplantis passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Born on March 3, 1942 to the late Henry and Effie DeRouen Duplantis, Samuel was one of four children. “Sam,” as he was better known, was a kind and hardworking man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He liked being outdoors working in the yard and cutting grass or just spending time fishing with his loving wife, Susan.
Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Armed Forces and was a Vietnam veteran. He served as a combat engineer and was honorably discharged. He went on to work for the McIlhenny family at the salt mines for many years before retiring to be with his family. Sam is probably best known for his show rabbits, which he raised along with chickens and some dogs and the several awards he won from the The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA for his efforts.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all, Samuel will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Dautreuil Duplantis; sons Kelly Duplantis and Kevin Duplantis (Hannah); brother Wilton “T-Wit” Fitch (Margie); and grandchildren Alexander Henry Duplantis and Emery Rose Duplantis
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Duplantis and sister Ethel Delahoussaye.