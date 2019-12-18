A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Samantha Faye Touchet, 52, who died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette.
Reverend Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Mass. Lectors will be Missy Bonin and Trevor Touchet. Gift Bearers will be Gavin Touchet, Dallas Touchet, John Touchet and Laylah Louviere.
Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Wayne J. Touchet; two daughters, Cricket Touchet and her significant other, Shea Louviere and Jasmin Touchet; two sons, Brent Touchet and his significant other, Audra DeRise and Trevor Touchet; her mother, Blanche Tabor; two sisters, Christine Mullins and Mable Silas; and seven grandchildren, Gavin Touchet, Laylah Louviere, Dallas Touchet, John Touchet, Addison Touchet, Averi Touchet and Tayden Touchet.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jules “T-Joe” Mullins; and one sister, Laura Mullins.
Samantha Faye Mullins Touchet was born on May 31, 1967, in Franklin, Louisiana to Jules and Blanche Tabor Mullins. She met and married the love of her life, Wayne J. Touchet and together they had four wonderful children. Samantha loved having family gatherings with her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking, swimming and quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She and her husband, Wayne, were happy spending 35 years together raising their children, spoiling their grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. Samantha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Brent Touchet, Trevor Touchet, Shea Louviere, James Touchet, Randy Touchet and Willis Owens.
The Honorary Pallbearer will be, Shea Randoza.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin and Castille’s Southside location beginning on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue throughout the evening on Thursday until time of services on Friday.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Martin and Castille Funeral Home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Touchet family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Grace Hospice and Iberia Medical Center for their kindness, compassion and gentle care given during her time of need.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin and Castille-Southside, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 984-2811.