Sam T. Napoli, Jr.

Sammy Napoli, 61, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away in New Iberia on September 19, 2020, with his family at his side.
Born in New Iberia on March 21, 1959, to Beatrice Beadle Napoli and Sam T. Napoli Sr., Sammy was one of five children.
He was a 1977 graduate of Catholic High School where he played baseball and basketball for the Panthers. He received a B.S. degree in Marketing from Nicholls State University.
Sammy was a beloved son, brother, father and friend. He enjoyed watching everything LSU and Saints football. He looked forward to shooting pool and hanging out with his friends at the “J.” He was a true rock ‘n’ roll music enthusiast. Most recently he was employed by Team Toyota of Baton Rouge.
He is survived by his daughter Samantha Grace Napoli of Patterson; his four sisters Mary Stockstill (John Wesley) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Kathryn Martin (Jerry), Julie Catanzaro (John) and Annaleise Quinlan (William) all of New Iberia; along with eight nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Beatrice Beadle Napoli and Sam T. Napoli Sr.
A family graveside memorial service was held on September 26, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating. The family recommends anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution consider the American Diabetes Association.
