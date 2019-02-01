A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Sam H. Beals Jr., 82, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Curley, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Kenneth Walker (Stacy) of New Iberia; one daughter, Susie Beals Segura of New Iberia; three sisters, Gloria Castille of New Orleans, Rose Lewis of New Iberia and Emily Beals of Berkley, California; one brother, Leroy Beals of Berkley, California; one sister-in-law, Delarese Spencer of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Beals Sr.; mother Elzora Walker; son Michael “Rock” Beals; brothers Horace and Nelson Beals; sister Mary “Tiny” Demouchet; and son-in-law Ray Charles Segura Sr.
Active pallbearers are Javion Vallot, Ja’Von Guidry, Jonathon Guidry, Michael Parker, Cornelius King and Tarus Plummer.
Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Summer, Larry Shelvin, Shawn Vallot, Daryl Everette, Roy Francis and Jared Baudoin.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.