Sally Ann Harper, 73, of DeRidder passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Visitation will be Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery. Rev. Frank Ott Sr. and Deacon Al Weinnig will officiate.
She was a native of New Iberia and a resident of DeRidder. She was a woman of God who loved her husband of 25 wonderful years. She often came back home to visit her family, who she loved dearly. Sally was one who never met a stranger and will be sincerely missed by many she met along her journey.
Sally is survived by her husband, David Harper of DeRidder; two daughters, Tammy Copell and Donald Frederick of New Iberia and Tina Lancon and Hector Pullis of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Shawn Copell and Brandy of New Iberia, Tyler Landry of New Iberia, Nicholas Lancon and Cora of New Iberia, Ryan Copell of Dallas, Texas and Emily Miller and Ethan of Patterson; eight great-grandchildren; sister Gloria Broussard and John of New Iberia; four brothers, Allen Broussard and Bonnie of Rensselaer, Indiana, Wade Broussard Jr. of New Iberia, Warren Broussard and Peggy of New Iberia and Willien Broussard and Annette of New Iberia; mother-in-law Lynell Harper of DeRidder; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Anna Broussard; sister Doris Van; sister-in-law Carol Broussard; and father-in-law J. G. Harper.