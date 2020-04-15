Private services will be held for the immediate family of Sallie Blackburn McGhee, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in New Iberia.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. McGhee was born on June 28, 1943, to the late Charlie and Edith Blackburn Sr. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially watching her grandchildren playing sports.
Survivors include her sons, Randy McGhee and wife Linda of New Iberia and Ricky McGhee and wife Chanon of Slidell; brother Charlie Blackburn Jr. of Ball; grandchildren Myles McGhee and spouse Kaela, Heather Landry and spouse Marcus, Cole McGhee and Caitlyn McGhee; great-grandchildren Reagan Landry, Rhett Landry, Mason McGhee and Kolt McGhee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie McGhee.
Pallbearers will be Randy McGhee, Ricky McGhee, Myles McGhee, Cole McGhee, Marcus Landry and Charlie Blackburn Jr.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.