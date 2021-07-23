A celebration of life for Sadie Wineburg will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11a.m., at Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Loreauville. Rev. Carl Lewis will serve as celebrant.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the commencement of the celebration at Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Loreauville.
Sadie will be interred Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Providence Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Kenner.
Sadie Mae Rankins Gibson Wineburg, 80, passed on Monday July 12, 2021, at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Baton Rouge.
Sadie was born Jan. 28, 1941, in Independence, but was raised in New Orleans as the second child to the late Clide Rankins and Olivia Woolridge Spears. She was a 1955 graduate of Booker T. Washington Sr. High School. She began her career in the medical field in the ER as an ER technician and later became the unit secretary of the ER at Mercy Hospital, where she acquired almost 40 years of service.
She married Charles Wineburg and resided in Loreauville. She was employed at Walmart as a “door greeter,” but soon retired. Nonetheless, Sadie would not stop there as she served as a volunteer for St. Francis Diner for at least 10 years where she loved to serve the community.
Sadie was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church #1, including the sanctuary choir, Sunday school and many other church activities. On any given day, you could find her with her “green thumb” in either her vegetable or flower garden around her home. To her family, she was a problem-solver who often took on difficult/unwanted projects. She loved to read, do challenging crossword puzzles as well as being the champ of dominoes and a card game of “Spades.”
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Kim V. Gibson (Kennie) and Nicole Gibson (Gerald); four stepsons, Carl Peter Wineburg (Conchetta), Clarence Paul Wineburg (Paulette), John Michael Wineburg (Ruth) and Robert Van Wineburg (Lisa); one stepdaughter, Arlene Wineburg Nash (James Sr.); four grandchildren, Richard and Shalon Polite, Saadiya and Sage Hood; seven step-grandchildren, James (JJ), Jamal, Ariel, Ashley, Devin, Jeffrey, Trevis, Tiffany, Tre and Blake; two sisters, Donna Watson and Janie Landrum (New Orleans); and one brother, Huey Young (Hartford, Connecticut); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Charles Wineburg; former husband, Leonard Gibson; one daughter, Antionette Lynn Gibson; and two sisters, Mary Rankins Jenkins and Barbara Young Jefferson.
She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Masks will be required.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to MK Dixon Funeral Home, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.