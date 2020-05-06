LOREAUVILLE — Private graveside services will be celebrated for Mrs. Clarence Joseph Breaux Sr., the former Sadie Mae Breaux age 87.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Breaux passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Iberia Manor North.
Mrs. Breaux was a devout Catholic with a strong and firm belief in her faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved caring for her family. She loved cooking and could move around her kitchen effortlessly preparing meals for her family.
She is survived by her children Clarence Joseph Breaux Jr. and wife Angela of Lafayette, Charlene Broussard and husband Ronald of New Iberia, Cathleen Neuville and husband Clyde Sr. of Loreauville, Charles Breaux and wife Arlene of Las Vegas, Clint Breaux and wife Stacey of New Iberia and Clark Breaux and wife Kerry of New Iberia; eighteen grandchildren, Clarence Breaux III, Shawntelle Babineaux, David Breaux, Drew Breaux, Gregory Broussard, Amy Petry, Mitchel Broussard, April Broussard, Clyde Neuville Jr., Ted Neuville Sr., Joey Neuville, Courtney Breaux, Jeanne Sandridge, Joshua Breaux, Jacob Breaux, Brandi Breaux, Lauren Breaux and Kelli Breaux; 32 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Vernon Rebert and wife Faye of Loreauville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Joseph Breaux Sr.; parents, George and Cora Decuir Rebert; one granddaughter, Chelsie Breaux; one grandson, Brad Breaux; one great-grandson, Mekel Espinoza; five brothers, Elmo Rebert; Joubert Rebert, Ivory Rebert, Solen Rebert and Charley Rebert; and six sisters, Julia Courville, Amelie Broussard, Ella Mae Louviere, Mabel Thibodeaux, Melba Dugas and Vernice Louviere.
Pallbearers will be will be members of the family.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.