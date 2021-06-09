A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Sadie Girouard Stokes, 93, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will serve as the celebrant for the service. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, friend and aunt, Sadie suffered multiple strokes since February. She passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Coteau Holmes, she spent most of her life in New Iberia and was an active member of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Sadie exemplified unconditional love, never hesitating to offer grace. She was generous and giving in every way, always quick to share her time, talents, love, kindness and patience with everyone she met. With a special gift to connect with people and make them feel special, she inspired the lives of many people through the years at the Drive Inn Theatre, as a babysitter for dozens of young families and as the “Corn Dog Lady.”
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Katherine “Kitty” Stokes and husband Rex Stokes Jr. of Breaux Bridge and Stephanie S. Charaf and husband Sam of Beaux Arts, Washington; two sons, Raymond F. Dore and wife Carolyn S. Dore of Lafayette and Alphen “AJ” Joseph Dore of New Iberia; daughter-in-law Ruth C. Dore of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Rachael Vincent and Corey, Roxanne Rodman and Blair, Rosalyn Hawkes and Johnny, Ryan “Scooter” Dore and Rene, Reid Dore, Robin Dore and Ryan Credeur, Shannon Segura and Kelly, Sean Dore and Kristen, Ashley Hollier, Nicole Dore, Seth Judice, Joe Stokes and Tashiara, Louis Stokes, Rex Stokes III and Sarah and Sam Charaf and Oliver Charaf; great-grandchildren Chance Bailey and Christelle, Alex Nowlin and Randy, Reece Credeur, Remi Dore, Dylan Dore, Tristi Dore, Brooksi Dore, Ian Romero and Emmie, Madison Hollier, Aubrey Hollier, Karsen Richard, Blaize Weatherly, Bailey Weatherly and Katherine Weatherly; and one great-great-grandchild, Olivia Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stokes; one son, Rodney “Tuffy” Dore; one grandson, Richard Dore; one granddaughter, and her husband, Josie Weatherly and James; her parents, Alexander and Julia Broussard Girouard; three daughters-in-law, Antoinette “Toni” Dore, Carolyn “Callie” Dore and Vickie Dugas; two sisters, Mathilde Talley and Elsie Barras; five brothers, Alphen, Clarence, Lawrence, Alton and Antoine Girouard; and her niece, Debbie Barras Burke.
Pallbearers will be Sean Dore, Joe Stokes, Dylan Dore, Sam Charaf, Karsen Richard, Ian Romero and Louis Stokes.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for her special niece and rock through the decades, Emma Melancon, granddaughter Rosalyn Hawkes for her love, sacrifices, and commitment that allowed Sadie to remain at home with care in recent years and to her loving caregivers Cherry, Latonia, Ms. Annette and Laurie.
