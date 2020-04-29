Private services will be held for the immediate family of Sadie Curry Verret, 90, who passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Sadie Mae Curry Verret was born in St. Martin Parish on February 6, 1930, to the late Leander and Frances Mendoza Curry. She worked as a bookkeeper, was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was active with the VFW. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Verret is survived by sons Barry Verret and wife Ann and Kim Verret and wife Betty; daughter Wanda Gail Thibodeaux, all of New Iberia; sisters Loretta Medlen and Beatrice Allen, both of Plaquemine; half-sisters Barbara Cavalier, Adrena Moses and Joy Morales; special friend Benny Schovajsa; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oswald “Red” Verret; brothers Leander and Murray Curry; a sister Edith Curry Simoneaud; and a son-in-law Robert Thibodeaux.
