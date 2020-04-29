Sadie Curry Verret

Private services will be held for the immediate family of Sadie Curry Verret, 90, who passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia.

A longtime resident of New Iberia, Sadie Mae Curry Verret was born in St. Martin Parish on February 6, 1930, to the late Leander and Frances Mendoza Curry. She worked as a bookkeeper, was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was active with the VFW. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Mrs. Verret is survived by sons Barry Verret and wife Ann and Kim Verret and wife Betty; daughter Wanda Gail Thibodeaux, all of New Iberia; sisters Loretta Medlen and Beatrice Allen, both of Plaquemine; half-sisters Barbara Cavalier, Adrena Moses and Joy Morales; special friend Benny Schovajsa; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oswald “Red” Verret; brothers Leander and Murray Curry; a sister Edith Curry Simoneaud; and a son-in-law Robert Thibodeaux.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sadie Verret as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments