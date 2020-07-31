A Private Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Ruth Segura DeCourt, 83, who passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in New Iberia. Rev. William Blanda was the celebrant.
Interment followed in the St. Peter Cemetery.
A private Rosary, led by Deacon Patrick Burke, was prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. DeCourt was born on August 23, 1936, in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Rene “Shorty” Segura and Lucy Romero Segura. She was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Carmel and was a member of Fortnightly VI and the Sewing Group. Mrs. DeCourt was an avid bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Renee Love (Dean) of New Iberia; sons Freddie DeCourt (Janita) of New Iberia and David DeCourt (Monique) of New Iberia; grandchildren Alexander Andrew Covington (Megan), Christina Ruth Covington Seiley (Brandon), Hampton Charles Covington, Patrick Joseph Covington, Natalie DeCourt Guillory (Caleb), Dawson Joseph DeCourt, Annie Ruth DeCourt and Peyton Reed; great-grandchildren Zackery Copeland Covington, Izabella Marie Covington, Jozephine Ruth Ann Covington, Elizjah Charles Covington, Cael James Seiley, Liam Frederick Seiley, Mackynzie Renee Seiley, Olliver Wayne Seiley and Amelie Claire Guillory (due to arrive in September).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Henry DeCourt Sr.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers, Gertrude Collins, Eva Barlow, Carol Martin and Joshlynn Young.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
