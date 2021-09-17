Funeral services will be held for Ruth M. Stonesifer on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon William “Bill” Vincent as the celebrant. The entombment will be at a later date.
The family requested that visitation begins on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Ruth Stonesifer passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Ruth loved being with her family. She loved spending time with her children during their summer vacation. She would plan outings and activities to help them pass the day.
One of the most memorable things about Ruth was that she was such a kind, loving and giving person. During her own free time, she loved reading books such as crime mysteries. She did have a little gambling streak when playing bingo with friends
She is survived by her two children, Susan Solomon Mazewski (Richard) of Katy, Texas, and Michael Wayne Solomon of Orange, Texas; seven grandchildren, Nicole M. Baca (Nathan), Christen M. Nations (Dusty), Richard A. Mazewski (Joselyn), Tiffany N. Solomon, Jessica L. Louviere (Andy), Joshua M. Solomon (Andrea) and Zachary L. Solomon (Sonja); 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
She will be forever missed by all her friends and family. Her children and grandchildren loved her dearly. “Fly high in the sky Ruth and save the last dance for us.”
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Andrew and Charlotte E. Mallott Stonesifer.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.
