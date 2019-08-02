A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Ruth F. Daniels, 86, the former Ruth Fontenette, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Fondal, Sr. officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the funeral home until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Sheila Daniels (Alonzo) of New Iberia and Cassandra Daniels (Stacy) of Parks; two sons, Jimmy Orphry Jr. (Edith) and John Orphry (Jennifer) of Olivier; grandson Whitney Broussard IV and Johnny Orphey, whom she reared as her own; twenty-three grandchildren, forty-nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two godchildren, Gwendolyn Shaw and Stephanie Caliste; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, O’niel Daniels; parents, John Fontenette Sr. and Mary Johnson Fontenette; one son, Joseph Orphry; one grandchild, Sha’Bravien Daniels; one great-grandchild, Johnathon Spencer; five brothers, John Fontenette Jr., Hayward Fontenette, Howard Fontenette, Walter Fontenette and Lloyd Fontenette Sr; and four sisters, Joyce F. Gibson, Ruby F. Oliver, Rose Mary Fontenette and Wilma Fontenette.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.