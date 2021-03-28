A memorial Mass celebrating the life of Ruth Davidson McIntyre, 87, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate with Fr. Al Davidson concelebrating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband.
A visitation will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time. A Rosary will be prayed by Fr. Keith Landry on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. McIntyre passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born on March 9, 1934 to the late Paul L. Davidson Sr. and Marie Electa Navarro Davidson, Ruth was one of three children. Ruth was a kind and loving woman who dedicated her life to the service of others. She was passionate, selfless and kind to all those she crossed paths with. In her mid-forties, Ruth went to school for nursing and became an LPN. She worked for 25 years in the medical field taking care of those in need. After her retirement, Ruth would often volunteer at hospitals or wherever she was needed.
When not serving others, Ruth dedicated her time and love to her family. She was perfectly content when they were all together, whether it was traveling the country or sharing a meal. They shared many memorable times together. She immersed herself in her family and loved every waking minute of being with them. Aside from her life of service and wonderful family, Ruth also enjoyed sewing, cooking and crocheting. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all.
She is survived by her five children, Ted Lee McIntyre II and wife Antoinette of New Iberia, Kerry Elizabeth M. Schexnayder and husband Nolan of Jeanerette, David Michael McIntyre and wife Malinda of Lynnville, Tennessee, Blake Steven McIntyre of Virginia and Lisa Marie M. Wheeler and husband Barry of Grovetown, Georgia; sister-in-law Pat Davidson; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65-1/2 years, Ted McIntyre Sr.; parents, Paul L. Davidson Sr. and Marie Electa Navarro Davidson; brothers Rodney Davidson and Paul Lawrence Davidson Jr.; and sister-in-law Kathleen Davidson.
The family would like to thank Traditions Grace Hospice Care and the ICU staff at Iberia Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
