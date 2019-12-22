Ruth Broussard Walker

Ruth Walker, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019, at her home in San Diego, California. Ruth was born in New Iberia on February 9, 1943, to Clarence “Bruce” Broussard and Florena “Flo” Broussard.
She attended St. Edward’s Catholic School until the eighth grade. She then graduated from Holy Rosary in Lafayette. She moved to San Diego, California and married Robert Handy. After Robert passed away, she married Elis Walker. She had a love for animals and had a special, 23 year old cat, Sydney Cat.
She is survived by three brothers, Charles Gerald Broussard and wife, Judy of New Iberia, Edward Anthony Broussard of Inglewood, California and Wilton James Broussard and wife Alfreda of Missouri City, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A woman of deep Catholic faith, she loved her family and friends and is truly missed.