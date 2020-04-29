Private services will be held for the immediate family of Russell “The Shrimp Man” Vincent, 97, who passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in New Iberia.
Russell Anthony Vincent was born in St. Martinville on April 4, 1923, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a contractor most of his life, then began shrimping in later years.
Survivors include his daughters Pamela Vincent Leleux and husband Daryl of Patterson, Debbie Vincent of New Iberia, Rhonda Schaubert and husband Ralph of New Iberia and Marceltte Vincent of New Iberia; sons Roland Vincent and wife Cheryl of New Iberia, Rodney Vincent and wife Beth of Metairie and Raymond Vincent of Las Vegas; grandchildren Trinity Leleux of Patterson, Jenna Leleux, Kayla Courville, Jeaninne Hormel, Nicholas Romero, Derek Romero, Heather Romero, Luccia Schaubert, Simmi Schaubert Jumonville, Ceasar Schaubert, Brittany Courville, Ahneyna Courville, Amber Courville and Tazman Courville; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sidney Vincent of St. Martinville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Vincent; father Addemon Vincent; mother Lucille Vincent; son Robert Vincent; son David Vincent; and brother Aldon Vincent.
Pallbearers will be Trinity Leleux, Daryl Leleux, Ceasar Schaubert, Roland Vincent and Rodney Vincent.
Honorary Pallbearers include Brittany Courville and Derek Romero.
