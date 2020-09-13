Russell Louviere

Russell C. Louviere, a native of New Iberia and resident of Franklin for over 50 years, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Russell was born on September 18, 1949, the son of Russell and Norma Louviere.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Russell was the epitome of what a family man should be. He loved his family immensely and worked hard to provide the best life possible for them. He was a longtime employee of Degussa, retiring as Maintenance Supervisor after 34 years of dedicated and loyal service. As with everything, Russell was very meticulous and took great pride in all he did. Not one to be idle, he always had various projects going on and planned things down to the smallest details, keeping notes and lists, checking each task off one by one. He loved working in his yard, keeping it well-manicured, and enjoyed growing and tending to his garden. He believed a person should live their life with honor, and he did just that. A true friend and generous to the core, Russell was looked up to by family and friends alike. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, going to the camp, and spending time with his trusted friend, Jessie, his white Labrador. But most of all he loved his family and cherished time spent with them.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 52 years, Linda Charpentier Louviere; his children, Shelly L. Hebert and her husband Mickey, Rebecca L. Cole and her husband Blane, and Russell L. Louviere and his wife Alanna; 13 grandchildren, Seth Cole and his wife Kelli, Ethan T. Cole, Russell Lee Louviere Jr., Connor Louviere, Alex Louviere, Gabriella Louviere, Kenneth Louviere, Brice Louviere, Isabella Louviere, Mariella Louviere, Noella Louviere, Stella Louviere, and Huntlee Louviere; two great-grandchildren, Asher and River Cole; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell C. Louviere and Norma Lee Dunn Louviere; and his three siblings Claudette, Edward and Edna Mae.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Church of the Assumption during an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9 a.m. Father Joel Faulk will be the Celebrant for the Mass. Private inurnment with the family will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.
