Russell Doucette

A Home-going celebration of life for Mr. Russell Joseph Doucette, 84, will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
He was a member of the Loreauville Truck Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lula Archangel Doucette of New Iberia; one daughter, Adeline Doucette Thibodeaux of New Iberia; two sons, Nelson Joseph Doucette and Patrick Joseph Doucette of New Iberia; five brothers, Larry Joseph Doucette (Ellen) and James Bryant of Houston, Texas; Leroy Joseph Doucette (Juanita) and Gratel Joseph Doucette (Gwendolyn), both of Los Angeles, California, and David Joseph Doucette (Sarah) of Woodbridge, Virginia; two sisters, Betty Webb (Keith) and Lisa Broussard, both of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney Doucette and Mildred Broussard Doucette; one son, Ray Michael Doucette; one daughter, Elizabeth Doucette Dugas; two sisters, Josephine D. Raymond and Betty D. Henry; and three brothers, Ronald Joseph Doucette, Lloyd Joseph Doucette and Abraham Joseph Doucette.
