Rudy Matthew Manuel

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Rudy M. Manuel, 81, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church, with Pastor Eric J. Fondal Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Corners.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m at Fletcher Funeral Home on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church in Jeanerette.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned from labor to reward at 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence.
He accepted the Lord as his Savior and was ordained as a deacon by Rev. Arthur L. Alexander.
Rudy Manuel was a well known person who had a love for baseball, having participated in many baseball camps. He was drafted fourth out of the 400 players that participated in the baseball camp. He acquired the name “Willie Mays” for his athletic ability on the baseball field. He was well loved and remained active in the community serving as a role model to many. He was once a candidate for City Councilman in the town of Jeanerette. He loved old western television shows such as Walker Texas Ranger and he also admired Steve Harvey because Mr. Rudy had a love for nice suits, which allowed him to be known as “Mr. Stacy Adams.”
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Shirley Austin Manuel of Jeanerette; five daughters, Rose M. Littles, Brenda Faye Manuel, Cheryl L. Fergerson all of Houston, Texas, Angela F. Simon (Zebulon) of New Iberia and LaKeya D. Manuel of Jeanerette; four godchildren, Grant August Sr., Antonio Berry, Kenneth Bernard and Donald Sereal Jr.; a special cousin, Geraldine Matthews of Four Corners; eight grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his three daughters, Debra Manuel, Sandra Manuel and Lois Manuel; his parents Eugene Manuel Sr. and Louvenia Green Manuel; two brothers, Eugene Manuel Jr. and Stanley Manuel; and two sisters, Florestine Manuel and Carrie Manuel.
Active pallbearers are Zebulon A. Simon, Kenneth Bernard, Ray Manuel, Tyrus “Focus” Gage, Michael Manuel and Mccloures Manuel.
Honorary pallbearers are JaMaree Fergerson Sr., LaiKen A. Mathews, Edward Delone, Edward Patrick, Steven Simon, Grant August Sr., Antonio Berry, Bobby Martin, Steven Davis, Minister Gary Eave, Donald Sereal Jr., Paul Sereal Jr. and Joshua Manuel.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.