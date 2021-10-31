Rudy M. Manuel Oct 31, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Rudy M. Manuel, 81, a resident of Jeanerette, who died at 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. 2021, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Rudy Manuel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Home Funeral Service Rudy M. Manuel Fletcher Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com