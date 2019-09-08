A Memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Rudy Christensen, 70, who passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Pastor Gabe Smith will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until Noon. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A native of Franklin and a long-time resident of New Iberia, Rudy Christensen was born on September 12, 1948. He was a hard worker all of his life and always stayed on the go. Rudy was a one-of-a-kind character that loved to share his life stories. He was a practical jokester who got a kick out of telling jokes and getting a reaction out of people. He was very health conscience and worked out seven days a week. Rudy loved to fish, barbeque and spend time with his family. He especially loved watching Disney movies with his grandkids. Rudy was larger than life and will be deeply missed.
Rudy is survived by daughters Heidi Frederick and wife Rebecca of Erath and Brandy Broussard and husband Pete of New Iberia; sisters Brenda Pontiff and husband Murphy of Franklin, Trudy Vidrine and husband Blaine of New Roads, Debbie May and husband Kenneth of New Iberia and Bonnie Daigle and husband David of Loreauville; grandchildren Lacie Dunn, Blake Holliday, Kalyn Stephen, Alaina Stephen, Victoria Broussard, Kennedi Broussard and Pearson Broussard; and great-grandchildren Slade Ladnier, Ellie Dunn, Sawyer Dunn and Azala Duhon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille and Vera Lee Cormier; brother, John Henry Christensen; and a sister Millie Christensen.
