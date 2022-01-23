On January 1, 2022, Rudolph James Bijou Sr., also known as R.J. or “Pop” Bijou, died at his residence in Long Beach, Mississippi. He was 93 years old. Family and friends referred to him as “Pop.”
Pop was born in New Iberia on February 10, 1928.
In 1946, he joined the Army. Upon his return from service, he married Marie Louise Derouen and they resided in New Iberia for 32 years. Most of his time was spent on farm duties including cattle raising, construction business-owner providing construction and building materials and training. He provided on-the-job training for employees, as well as instructional training for youths via the CETA training program.
In 1985, Pop moved to Los Angeles, California and provided construction trades and management training for at risk youths for approximately four years. After his wife’s death in 1989, his job transferred him to Long Beach, Mississippi. On January 21, 1993, he married Norma Alas Arcilla. In 2005, Pop retired as a Director of Housing Building Institute, a training center for construction trades.
While residing in Long Beach, Pop was known as a master builder, furniture maker, cook, teacher and an old gym rat. He was well known at a local gym and will be remembered for having lengthy conversations regarding politics and sports with fellow gym members. He went to the gym often and was dedicated to weight lifting and exercising until the Covid crisis caused the gym to shut down in 2020. Pop also enjoyed watching hours of baseball, basketball, boxing and football every day and every night. He was a resident of Long Beach for 32 years.
Pop is survived by his daughter Paula Bijou Mire of New Iberia.; son Caesar James Bijou and his wife Sandra Bijou of Los Angeles, California; son Pierre Sumner Bijou of Lafayette: son Kevin Joseph Bijou of New Iberia; son Michael Albert Bijou of Los Angeles, California and his wife Kim Bijou; granddaughters Angela Mire and Christine Mire; grandsons Brodie Mire, Jared Bijou, Joseph Bijou, Cody Bijou, Giovanni Bijou, Morie Bijou, Nicholas Bijou and Marius Bijou; great-granddaughters Reagan Vallot, Reese Vallot and Emery Griffin; and great-grandsons Austin Arceneaux, Paul Mire and Jacques Bijou.
Pop is survived by his wife Norma Alas Arcilla of Long Beach, Mississippi; her daughters Pinky Noralyn Kroger and husband Grady Kroger and Nobilyn Marat and husband Charles Marat, who all reside in Long Beach; and her son Fernando Arceo of Toronto, Canada.
Pop is survived by his sister Earlene Duncan of Covington; brother Raymond Broussard of Green Valley, Arizona; sisters Ionia Heisser of Green Valley, Arizona and Shirley Walker of Detroit, Michigan.
Pop is preceded in death by his first wife Marie Louise Derouen and their son Rudolph James “Toppy” Bijou Jr. of New Iberia; daughters-in-law Joyce Narcisse of Lafayette and Leona Boutte of Breaux Bridge; mother Kate Ollee and father Prosper Albert Bijou of New Iberia; sisters Amelia Prade of St. Martinville; Geraldine Pryor of Detroit, Michigan and Rosemary Broussard of Oakley, California.
There will be a funeral Mass service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St Edward’s Church located at 175 Ambassador W Lemelle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, with a repass in the St. Edward Reception Hall to follow.